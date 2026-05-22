Meta settles lawsuit over social media addiction in children
What's the story
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has settled a major lawsuit with the Breathitt County School District in Kentucky. The case alleged that its social networks were intentionally designed to be addictive, resulting in harm to children. The settlement comes just weeks before the trial was due to start in a California federal court.
Confidential agreement
Settlement details not disclosed
The details of the settlement between Meta and the Kentucky school district have not been made public. A Meta spokesperson said, "We've resolved this case amicably and remain focused on our longstanding work to build protections like Teen Accounts that help teens stay safe online, while giving parents simple controls to support their families." The company has faced similar lawsuits from around 1,200 school districts across the US over claims of contributing to a mental health crisis among children.
Industry response
Other social media giants also settled lawsuits
Other social media giants like TikTok, Snap, and YouTube have also settled their respective lawsuits with the Kentucky school district in recent weeks. A YouTube spokesperson said the matter was resolved amicably and confidentially. They added that "for more than a decade, we've built YouTube responsibly - working with teachers, administrators, and parents' groups to give students safer, more helpful experiences online."
Legal claims
Lawsuit sought over $60 million for mental health needs
The Breathitt County School District accused social media companies of creating addictive products that led to anxiety, depression, and self-harm among students. The lawsuit sought over $60 million for mental health needs of students in the district and a 15-year program to address the issue. It also sought a court order requiring social media companies to modify their platforms to reduce addictive features.
Ongoing litigation
Meta's legal troubles continue
Despite the settlement with the Kentucky school district, Meta's legal troubles are far from over. The company still faces lawsuits from other school districts, with two trials scheduled for July. One was filed by an individual in California state court while the other was filed by Tennessee's attorney general in federal court. The next school district case is being brought by Tucson Unified School District in January 2027.
Past verdicts
Previous legal battles and penalties for Meta
In March, Meta and YouTube were ordered to pay $6 million in damages to a young woman after a six-week trial in Los Angeles. The jury found both companies liable for intentionally designing addictive products and being negligent by not warning users about the potential dangers of their platforms. In another case, New Mexico's attorney general secured a $375 million civil penalty from Meta over claims that it misled consumers about its platforms' safety.