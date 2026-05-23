'30 Rock' star Grizz Chapman dies at 52

Grizz Chapman, the Hollywood actor best known for his role in the hit NBC sitcom 30 Rock, has passed away at 52. The news was confirmed by Chapman's longtime representative, Saideh A. Brown, to TMZ on Friday. The actor leaves behind his wife and two children.

Family statement 'Life gave my cousin Grizz Chapman some heavy battles' Chapman's cousin, Harlem Globetrotter Donte "Hammer" Harrison, took to Instagram to announce the actor's death. He revealed that Chapman passed away in his sleep "after years of fighting illness and dialysis." Harrison wrote, "Life gave my cousin Grizz Chapman some heavy battles, but he fought them with strength and dignity until the very end."

Legacy 'Your name and legacy will live on forever' Harrison further said, "A lot of people knew him as the sitcom star from 30 Rock, but we knew the man behind the screen. A good heart, good energy, and somebody who made an impact in this life." He added that he was thankful for their reconnection two months before Chapman's passing. "Rest easy, cousin. Your name and legacy will live on forever," Harrison concluded.

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