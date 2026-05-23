'30 Rock' star Grizz Chapman dies at 52
What's the story
Grizz Chapman, the Hollywood actor best known for his role in the hit NBC sitcom 30 Rock, has passed away at 52. The news was confirmed by Chapman's longtime representative, Saideh A. Brown, to TMZ on Friday. The actor leaves behind his wife and two children.
Family statement
'Life gave my cousin Grizz Chapman some heavy battles'
Chapman's cousin, Harlem Globetrotter Donte "Hammer" Harrison, took to Instagram to announce the actor's death. He revealed that Chapman passed away in his sleep "after years of fighting illness and dialysis." Harrison wrote, "Life gave my cousin Grizz Chapman some heavy battles, but he fought them with strength and dignity until the very end."
Legacy
'Your name and legacy will live on forever'
Harrison further said, "A lot of people knew him as the sitcom star from 30 Rock, but we knew the man behind the screen. A good heart, good energy, and somebody who made an impact in this life." He added that he was thankful for their reconnection two months before Chapman's passing. "Rest easy, cousin. Your name and legacy will live on forever," Harrison concluded.
Career highlights
Chapman's career and other credits
Apart from 30 Rock, Chapman also appeared in several other movies and shows, including Blue Bloods and The Blacklist. One of his last TV credits was a role in an episode of The Good Fight. He also produced a series of YouTube videos called Grizz Chroniclez, where he featured in variety sketches. His last Instagram post was shared on Sunday, where he was seen dancing next to a picture of actor Sean Astin.