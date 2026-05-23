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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'I am Kalam' director to film romantic musical in Russia
'I am Kalam' director to film romantic musical in Russia
Nila Madhab Panda is known for his offbeat films

'I am Kalam' director to film romantic musical in Russia

By Apoorva Rastogi
May 23, 2026
11:07 am
What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, known for his work on I Am Kalam (2010) and Kadwi Hawa (2017), is set to embark on a new project. The yet-untitled romantic musical will be shot extensively in Russia, reported Variety India. "During the making of this series, I was toying with two ideas: a story revolving around political espionage and a love story," Panda told the portal.

Film details

'It is a mainstream entertainer with top stars as leads'

The director further revealed that the love story script was finalized, and 80% of it will be shot in Russia. "It is a mainstream entertainer with top stars as leads. I cannot announce anything more as discussions are on," he added. However, he confirmed that Pritam will be composing the music for the film.

Composer choice

Long-standing relationship with Pritam

Panda also spoke about his long-standing relationship with Pritam. "Pritam da and I have known each other for quite a while." "He had created a version of Bande Utkala Janani, written by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra in 1912, which is Odisha's state song, for me," he said. "For a big film like this, he was the best choice."

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