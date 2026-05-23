'I am Kalam' director to film romantic musical in Russia
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda, known for his work on I Am Kalam (2010) and Kadwi Hawa (2017), is set to embark on a new project. The yet-untitled romantic musical will be shot extensively in Russia, reported Variety India. "During the making of this series, I was toying with two ideas: a story revolving around political espionage and a love story," Panda told the portal.
Film details
'It is a mainstream entertainer with top stars as leads'
The director further revealed that the love story script was finalized, and 80% of it will be shot in Russia. "It is a mainstream entertainer with top stars as leads. I cannot announce anything more as discussions are on," he added. However, he confirmed that Pritam will be composing the music for the film.
Composer choice
Long-standing relationship with Pritam
Panda also spoke about his long-standing relationship with Pritam. "Pritam da and I have known each other for quite a while." "He had created a version of Bande Utkala Janani, written by Kantakabi Laxmikanta Mohapatra in 1912, which is Odisha's state song, for me," he said. "For a big film like this, he was the best choice."