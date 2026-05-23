'He wasn't hiding': Lawyer of Twisha Sharma's husband

Samarth Singh, the husband of the deceased Twisha Sharma, was arrested in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh . His lawyer, Mrigendra Singh, argued that Singh's disappearance wasn't an attempt to evade the law but a legal strategy under Section 482 of the new BNSS. This section allows individuals to seek anticipatory bail if they're wrongly accused. "He was not hiding," the lawyer said, adding that he advised his client to surrender after availing this right.

Emotional turmoil Singh was 'broken' after Sharma's death Singh's lawyer described his client as "broken" after the death of his wife. He detailed their last day together, saying they went for a walk and watched TV before having dinner, and she asked for space. The lawyer also explained why Singh didn't go public after Sharma's death: fearing arrest due to allegations from her family against him and his mother, former judge Giribala Singh.

Family dynamics Twisha's family pressured her, says lawyer The lawyer defended Giribala Singh's controversial remarks about her daughter-in-law, saying she only asked Twisha to be dedicated after marriage. He also blamed Twisha's family for pressuring her and dragging her into glamor before she was ready. "The girl has gone because of the pressure created by her own parents," he said.

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