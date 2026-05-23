'He wasn't hiding': Lawyer of Twisha Sharma's husband
What's the story
Samarth Singh, the husband of the deceased Twisha Sharma, was arrested in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. His lawyer, Mrigendra Singh, argued that Singh's disappearance wasn't an attempt to evade the law but a legal strategy under Section 482 of the new BNSS. This section allows individuals to seek anticipatory bail if they're wrongly accused. "He was not hiding," the lawyer said, adding that he advised his client to surrender after availing this right.
Emotional turmoil
Singh was 'broken' after Sharma's death
Singh's lawyer described his client as "broken" after the death of his wife. He detailed their last day together, saying they went for a walk and watched TV before having dinner, and she asked for space. The lawyer also explained why Singh didn't go public after Sharma's death: fearing arrest due to allegations from her family against him and his mother, former judge Giribala Singh.
Family dynamics
Twisha's family pressured her, says lawyer
The lawyer defended Giribala Singh's controversial remarks about her daughter-in-law, saying she only asked Twisha to be dedicated after marriage. He also blamed Twisha's family for pressuring her and dragging her into glamor before she was ready. "The girl has gone because of the pressure created by her own parents," he said.
Relationship history
Twisha had relationships before marrying Samarth, claims lawyer
The lawyer also claimed that Twisha had relationships with others before marrying Samarth. He said she had confided in Giribala about her past. "She herself said that she has been having relations with many people," he claimed. Twisha married Samarth Singh in December 2025. After her death, the Madhya Pradesh Police filed an FIR against Samarth and Giribala Singh under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act. An SIT has been formed to investigate the case.