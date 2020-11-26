Last updated on Nov 26, 2020, 04:49 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Yamaha has launched a special FZ 25 Marvel edition motorcycle in Brazil. It comes in Captain Marvel and Black Panther models, featuring decals inspired by these fictional characters.
The former has a navy blue paintwork with contrasting red and yellow graphics, while the latter gets a glossy black finish with matte black and purple accents.
However, mechanically, both the models remain unchanged.
The Yamaha FZ 25 Marvel edition offers an eye-catching look, featuring an "Avengers" logo on the headlamp cluster, a "Marvel" logo on the side panels, a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and a miniature exhaust.
The motorcycle packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer alloy wheels. It weighs at 153kg and has a 14-liter fuel tank.
The Yamaha FZ 25 Marvel edition draws power from a 249cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC engine that generates a maximum power of 20.5hp and a peak torque of 20.1Nm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha FZ 25 Marvel edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on roads.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a 7-step adjustable mono-cross suspension unit on the rear end.
In Brazil, the Yamaha FZ 25 Marvel edition carries a price-tag of BRL 18,090 (approximately Rs. 2.45 lakh). This special model, with superhero-inspired livery, is likely to arrive in India in the coming weeks.
