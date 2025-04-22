What's the story

Sara Gilbert, who played Dr. Leslie Winkle on the beloved sitcom The Big Bang Theory, recently spoke about the character's exit from the show.

During an interview with Jessica Radloff on The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast, Gilbert shared that she would have liked to do more episodes while on the show.

A new Big Bang Theory spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, is coming. It will focus on Stuart Bloom, played by Kevin Sussman in the original series.