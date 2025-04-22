Why 'Big Bang Theory' writers struggled with Leslie, actor explains
What's the story
Sara Gilbert, who played Dr. Leslie Winkle on the beloved sitcom The Big Bang Theory, recently spoke about the character's exit from the show.
During an interview with Jessica Radloff on The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast, Gilbert shared that she would have liked to do more episodes while on the show.
A new Big Bang Theory spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, is coming. It will focus on Stuart Bloom, played by Kevin Sussman in the original series.
Character evolution
Gilbert's insights on character development
Gilbert also reflected on her character's journey, saying, "I think the writers kind of hit a wall with the character, probably also because she leaves these dynamics quickly."
"You know, then kind of like, well, what do you do now? She's wired like that, and she left, and then there's no more story there, really."
However, Gilbert reiterated that she enjoyed the role and would return to work on the show.
Character details
Gilbert's character and the show's spinoffs
Dr. Leslie Winkle, played by Gilbert, was an experimental physicist who had a "friends with benefits" relationship with Leonard (Johnny Galecki).
She appeared in Seasons 1, 2, 3, and 9 of the show.
The Big Bang Theory aired for 12 seasons from 2007-19 and birthed two spinoffs: Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.
Interestingly, Gilbert's last appearance on the show was in its landmark 200th episode.
Character insights
The intention behind Leslie's creation
In Radloff's book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, executive producer Steve Molaro revealed their intention with Leslie.
"We wanted love interests for Leonard and were just looking for stories. It was also a great way to add female scientists, because Leslie was at the university as well."
"But we were never looking for a permanent, everlasting relationship for Leonard because we always thought he would date Penny [Kaley Cuoco] on and off."