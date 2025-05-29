Update Instagram to fix Android battery drain issue: Google
What's the story
Google has urged Android users to update their Instagram app, as a recent version was found to be causing excessive battery consumption.
The tech giant confirmed the problem in a post on the Android Help Community, advising users to update to version 382.0.0.49.84 of the photo-sharing app.
The update released by Instagram is said to have fixed the battery drain issue many users were experiencing.
Update verification
How to check if the Instagram update is installed
To see if the latest version of Instagram is installed, users can long-press on the app icon and select "App info." They then have to scroll down to look for the app version.
The update seems to be rolling out widely across different Android phones, including those from Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and others.
Issue origin
Battery drain issue linked to May 2025 security patch
The battery drain problem was first reported by users who updated their devices with the May 2025 security patch.
The update started rolling out to Pixel users and some Samsung owners, including those using the Galaxy S25.
Initially, users thought it was an issue with the patch itself, but later found out that there was a conflict with Instagram, causing this problem.
Unclear conflict
Google hasn't clarified the exact conflict with Instagram
While the issue has been acknowledged and a fix released, Google hasn't explained what exactly the conflict with Instagram is.
However, it must be serious enough for the tech giant to address it publicly.
Users are advised to keep their apps updated regularly as developers often release updates to fix bugs and improve performance.
Battery-saving tips
Other tips to reduce battery consumption on Android
Apart from updating apps, Android users can also take other steps to reduce battery consumption.
These include lowering screen brightness, enabling adaptive brightness, reducing higher refresh rates, shortening auto-lock time, and avoiding live wallpapers.
Using a black wallpaper on OLED and AMOLED displays can also help save power by keeping some pixels off.