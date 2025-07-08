Lost your PAN card? Follow these steps for a replacement

Replacing a lost/damaged PAN card in India may seem like a daunting task, but it doesn't have to be. By following a few simple steps, you can breeze through the process easily. Here's how you can replace your PAN card without any unnecessary hassle. From collating necessary documents to applying online, these steps will ensure a smooth experience for you.

Document checklist Gather necessary documents Before initiating the replacement process, ensure you have necessary documents like proof of identity and address. Commonly accepted proofs include Aadhaar card, voter ID, and passport. Make sure these documents are up-to-date and match details mentioned on your original PAN card. Having these handy will smoothen the application process and minimize any potential delays.

Application process Fill out application form Visit the official NSDL or UTIITSL website to fill out the online application form for PAN card replacement. Fill out all required fields correctly, including personal details like name and date of birth. Make sure to double-check for any errors before submitting, as inaccuracies can lead to rejection or further complications.

Payment procedure Pay required fee online Once you fill out the application form, move on to pay the processing fee online via net banking or credit/debit cards. The fee is usually around ₹110 for delivery in India and ₹1,020 for overseas addresses. Make sure to get a payment confirmation receipt as proof of transaction.