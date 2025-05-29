What's the story

LoveJack, a new dating app created by Julia LeStage and Lisa Le, reimagines online matchmaking by focusing on personality over profiles.

Instead of swiping through photos and bios, users are presented with just five words chosen by potential matches.

These words can be anything from personal traits, jokes, current feelings to random details like sandwich ingredients.

This unique approach encourages users to be creative while also challenging them to be concise and clever.