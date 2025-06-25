Meta's new limited-run headset merges Xbox gaming and VR

Meta has launched the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, a limited edition virtual reality (VR) headset, as part of a collaboration with Microsoft. The special device was unveiled in a post on Xbox Wire and is part of an ongoing collaboration between Microsoft and Meta. The launch celebrates the expansion of Xbox Cloud Gaming on Meta Quest headsets. The new headset comes with a unique color scheme, featuring the console's aesthetics with an all-black chassis accented by green highlights.

Bundle contents What's included in the Xbox Edition bundle? The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition bundle comes with a 128GB headset, matching Touch Plus controllers, and a limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controller. It also includes an Elite Strap for added comfort during extended gaming sessions. The package further offers three months of access to Meta Horizon+ and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving users plenty of content to enjoy right away.

Gaming features Controller and cloud gaming support The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition headset can be paired with any Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, or Xbox Adaptive Controller via Bluetooth. As part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, players can access Xbox Cloud Gaming through the Quest's native app and stream select cloud-playable games they own, even if they're not included with Game Pass Ultimate.