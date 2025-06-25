Meta blames glitch as thousands of Facebook Groups get suspended

Meta , the parent company of Facebook, is facing backlash after a technical glitch led to the mass suspension of thousands of user-created groups around the world. The issue has left many users confused and frustrated. According to The Mirror, groups dedicated to innocent topics like parenting, pets, gaming, and photography were among those affected by this unexpected takedown.

Content concerns Many innocent groups flagged for inappropriate content The glitch has caused some groups to be flagged for inappropriate content. For instance, a bird photography group with nearly a million members was marked for nudity. Other groups received vague messages stating they violated rules regarding terrorism or adult content. This has led to widespread outrage, especially on Reddit, where users have shared their experiences and sought support from others affected by the issue.

Company response Meta says it's aware of the glitch Meta has acknowledged the glitch and is working to fix it. "We're aware of a technical error that impacted some Facebook Groups. We're fixing things now," a company spokesperson told The Mirror. While some group admins who pay for Meta's Verified service have received quick assistance, most users affected by this issue are still waiting for a resolution.