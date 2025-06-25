Meta blames glitch as thousands of Facebook Groups get suspended
What's the story
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is facing backlash after a technical glitch led to the mass suspension of thousands of user-created groups around the world. The issue has left many users confused and frustrated. According to The Mirror, groups dedicated to innocent topics like parenting, pets, gaming, and photography were among those affected by this unexpected takedown.
Content concerns
Many innocent groups flagged for inappropriate content
The glitch has caused some groups to be flagged for inappropriate content. For instance, a bird photography group with nearly a million members was marked for nudity. Other groups received vague messages stating they violated rules regarding terrorism or adult content. This has led to widespread outrage, especially on Reddit, where users have shared their experiences and sought support from others affected by the issue.
Company response
Meta says it's aware of the glitch
Meta has acknowledged the glitch and is working to fix it. "We're aware of a technical error that impacted some Facebook Groups. We're fixing things now," a company spokesperson told The Mirror. While some group admins who pay for Meta's Verified service have received quick assistance, most users affected by this issue are still waiting for a resolution.
User action
Petition demanding action from Meta garners over 12,000 signatures
A petition demanding action from Meta has already garnered over 12,000 signatures. Group owners who rely on Facebook for business are exploring legal options after suffering losses due to the glitch. The issue has affected groups of all sizes, from small ones with a few members to large ones with memberships in hundreds of thousands. Affected users are being advised not to appeal their group's ban, but rather wait a few days to see if the suspension is automatically lifted.