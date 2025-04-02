5 lesser-known fabrics that can transform your style
What's the story
In the world of fashion, some fabrics tend to hog the limelight while others lurk in the background.
However, these underrated textiles can do wonders for a wardrobe, thanks to their unusual textures and qualities.
Looking into these forgotten materials can provide new angles of style as well as sustainability.
Here, we look at some lesser-known fabrics that need to be appreciated more.
Natural comfort
Linen: The breathable classic
Linen is a natural fabric that is breathable and durable. It is made from the flax plant, so it is also an eco-friendly option.
Linen clothes are ideal for summers because of how moisture-wicking they are.
Although linen tends to wrinkle, the relaxed look of linen adds character to any outfit.
Investing in linen pieces can make you more comfortable without sacrificing style.
Eco-friendly option
Hemp: The sustainable choice
Hemp fabric is the latest trend, thanks to its sustainable properties. It uses very little water and no pesticides to grow, making it an eco-friendly choice.
Hemp is also sturdy, lasts long, and gets softer with every wash. Its natural resistance to mold makes it perfect for humid weather.
Wearing hemp supports eco-friendly fashion choices.
Timeless durability
Ramie: The ancient fiber
Ramie is one of the oldest textile fibers known to humanity, having originated in East Asia over 5,000 years ago.
Ramie boasts high tensile strength and resistance to bacteria and mildew.
Ramie fabric has silky luster similar to silk but at a fraction of the cost.
Its ability to hold shape makes it suitable for structured garments like blazers or skirts.
Innovative fabrication
Tencel: The modern marvel
Tencel is a contemporary fabric derived from wood pulp, using environmentally responsible processes.
Tencel is soft and drapes like rayon or silk, but provides excellent moisture management properties.
These properties keep skin cool in hot weather conditions, while being mindful of sensitive skin types due to its hypoallergenic nature.
Luxurious feel
Cupro: The silk alternative
Cupro also offers an affordable alternative with that luxurious appeal that only comes with high-end silks, but is produced sustainably from recycled cotton linter waste products instead.
It drapes beautifully across various silhouettes and offers both comfort and elegance at the same time without breaking bank accounts either.