Must-try exercises for better upper back strength
What's the story
Building strong upper back muscles is the key to maintaining a good posture and avoiding injuries.
A well-developed upper back also improves overall physical performance and aesthetics.
Adding targeted exercises into your fitness regime can sculpt these muscles perfectly.
Here are five exercises that target the upper back and make sure you have a balanced and robust physique.
ROW technique
Bent-over rows for strength
Bent-over rows target the upper back, particularly the rhomboids and trapezius.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, and hinge at the hips, keeping your back straight.
With palms facing down, hold weights and pull them towards your torso, squeezing your shoulder blades together.
This exercise strengthens and builds endurance in the upper back.
Vertical pulls
Pull-ups to build muscle
Pull-ups are one of the best bodyweight exercises which work several muscle groups in the upper body, especially lats and traps.
Begin by holding a pull-up bar with palms facing away from you, shoulder-width apart.
Pull yourself up until your chin is above the bar, then lower yourself slowly to perform one repetition.
Regular practice of pull-ups can significantly increase upper back muscle mass.
Cable exercise
Face pulls for posture improvement
Face pulls focus on smaller stabilizing muscles in the shoulders and upper back, which help improve posture.
Using a cable machine set at eye level with a rope attachment, stand facing it with feet hip-width apart.
Hold each end of the rope with palms facing inward and pull it towards your face, keeping your elbows high and wide apart.
This exercise improves shoulder stability and alignment.
Weighted rowing
T-bar rows for thickness
Perfect for thickening your upper back by engaging major and minor muscle groups, T-bar rows are a must.
Position over a T-bar row machine or a securely placed barbell.
Grasp the handles or barbell firmly, then lift towards your chest with controlled motion, avoiding jerky movements throughout the exercise.
Isolation movement
Reverse flyes to target deltoids
Reverse flyes isolate specific areas within the deltoid region, as well as other supporting structures, found within the broader context surrounding the scapular region itself.
Start by lying face-down on an incline bench, holding dumbbells directly beneath shoulders.
Raise arms outwardly until parallel with ground level, achieved momentarily before returning to the original starting position.
Once again, completing a full repetition cycle accordingly thereafter.