Boost jaw strength with these 5 chewing exercises
What's the story
Chewing is an important function that facilitates digestion as well as oral health.
Strengthening the muscles responsible for chewing can further improve the process, resulting in better breaking down of food and absorption of nutrients.
In this article, we will look at five exercises that could help strengthen your chewing muscles, keeping them strong and efficient.
They are easy, require no special equipment, and can be integrated into daily routines seamlessly.
Resistance
Jaw resistance exercise
In the jaw resistance exercise, you use your hand to push gently against your jaw while trying to open or close your mouth.
This exercise builds muscle strength by offering resistance against natural jaw movement.
Execute this exercise by placing your palm under your chin and pushing upwards gently as you attempt to open your mouth.
Hold for a few seconds and release. Repeat several times a day for best results.
Gum routine
Chewing gum routine
Chewing gum is an easy way to build chewing muscles without any additional effort.
Choose sugar-free gum and chew it regularly during the day.
The repetitive motion of chewing exercises the muscles in the jaw, increasing their endurance overtime.
Don't go overboard; begin with short sessions and increase the duration gradually as comfort permits.
Tongue press
Tongue press technique
The tongue press technique involves pressing the tongue firmly against the roof of the mouth, while keeping lips closed tightly.
This engages multiple facial muscles, including those used in chewing, promoting increased strength and coordination.
Practice this technique by holding each press for several seconds before relaxing, and repeat multiple times during each session.
Side movement
Side-to-side jaw movement
Side-to-side jaw movement is an effective exercise that works on specific muscle groups used in chewing.
For this, slowly move your lower jaw from one side to another while keeping teeth slightly apart.
Avoid letting them touch each other completely while transitioning the movements.
This ensures maximum engagement without causing strain or discomfort.
Controlled opening
Controlled mouth opening exercise
Controlled mouth opening enhances control over mouth width, which is essential for eating larger bites efficiently.
Start by slowly opening your mouth to the maximum comfortable width, then hold for a while before closing gently.
Repeat this sequence a few times every day to ensure consistent progress and benefit your overall health and well-being effectively.