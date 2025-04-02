5 simple exercises to strengthen your rotator cuff
What's the story
The rotator cuff is a group of muscles and tendons stabilizing the shoulder joint.
Strengthening these muscles may help prevent injuries and improve shoulder function overall.
Including certain exercises in your routine can improve the stability and mobility of your shoulders.
Here are five effective exercises specifically designed to target the rotator cuff and strengthen it, providing better support to your daily life and sports activities.
Resistance band
External rotation with resistance band
This exercise focuses on infraspinatus and teres minor muscles, which are important for external rotation of the shoulder.
For this exercise, attach the resistance band to a stable object at waist height.
Stand sideways with your elbow bent at ninety degrees, holding the band with one hand.
Rotate your arm outward while keeping your elbow close to your body.
Do two sets of 10 reps on each side.
Internal rotation
Internal rotation with resistance band
Internal rotation strengthens the subscapularis muscle, an important part of rotator cuff.
Attach a resistance band to a stable object at waist height again, but face away from it this time.
Hold the band in one hand with your elbow bent at ninety degrees against your side.
Pull inward across your body while maintaining tension in the band.
Complete two sets of 10 reps per side.
Scapular retraction
Scapular retraction exercise
Scapular retraction is all about strengthening both rhomboids and trapezius muscles which keep your shoulders aligned while moving.
This exercise is often seen among athletes who regularly participate in sports that require overhead action, like swimmers or tennis players.
Stand tall to begin with. Squeeze shoulder blades together without shrugging shoulders toward ears.
Hold for a moment and come back to start. Repeat 8 times, twice a day if possible.
Blade squeeze
Shoulder blade squeeze exercise
This effective move activates the rotator cuff's four major components.
Sit in an upright chair, feet flat, arms at sides, palms forward.
Gently draw arms back, squeezing shoulder blades together.
Pause, then release. Repeat this cycle eight times, aiming for twice daily.
Consistent practice alongside other recommended exercises yields improvements in shoulder stability and function.
Lateral raise
Lateral arm raise exercise
Lateral arm raises are primarily aimed at the deltoid muscle group, but they also work the supraspinatus indirectly.
Stand with feet hip-width apart, and holding dumbbells lift your arms sideways until they are parallel to the ground, and lower them slowly.
Repeat the same for 12 to 15 reps/set, three sets weekly for maximum results.
This exercise is essential to keep your shoulders healthy and functional.