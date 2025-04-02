What's the story

Nutmeg, a commonly used spice, is not just famous for its culinary benefits but also for promoting sleep and relaxation.

This aromatic spice has long been used in various cultures to calm the mind and body.

Its natural compounds are said to have soothing effects that can improve sleep quality and even lower stress levels.

Let's see how nutmeg can be used in daily routines for relaxation and restful sleep.