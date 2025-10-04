Next Article
'Kumki 2' 1st look: Prabhu Solomon's sequel releases on Diwali
Entertainment
The first look for "Kumki 2" is out! Director Prabhu Solomon returns to continue his heartfelt story about the unique friendship between a young man and an elephant.
The sequel follows up on the much-loved 2012 film and is set to hit theaters on November 14th.
Meet the new cast and crew
This time, Mathi steps in as the new lead, joined by Sreetha Rao, Andrews, and Arjun Das in key roles.
The music is by Nivas K Prasanna, with M Sukumar behind the camera.
Fans of Solomon's style can expect more of his signature take on human-animal bonds.