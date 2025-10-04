'Kumki 2' 1st look: Prabhu Solomon's sequel releases on Diwali Entertainment Oct 04, 2025

The first look for "Kumki 2" is out! Director Prabhu Solomon returns to continue his heartfelt story about the unique friendship between a young man and an elephant.

The sequel follows up on the much-loved 2012 film and is set to hit theaters on November 14th.