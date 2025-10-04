Alan Kapoor, Raviraa Bhardwaj to get married on October 7

The couple on their upcoming wedding

Kapoor says meeting Bhardwaj changed his whole outlook on marriage—"Only after meeting her did I truly want to get married."

Bhardwaj is excited for her big day (and her designer lehenga!), and she's even taken a break from work to focus on the festivities and their upcoming Europe honeymoon.

Both say being in the same industry helps them balance life and work as they step into this new chapter together.