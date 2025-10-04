Next Article
Alan Kapoor, Raviraa Bhardwaj to get married on October 7
Entertainment
Alan Kapoor and Raviraa Bhardwaj, both familiar faces from TV, are tying the knot on October 7 in Goa after knowing each other for two and a half years.
The celebrations start with a haldi ceremony on Monday, and the wedding itself will be an intimate affair with just close friends and family.
The couple on their upcoming wedding
Kapoor says meeting Bhardwaj changed his whole outlook on marriage—"Only after meeting her did I truly want to get married."
Bhardwaj is excited for her big day (and her designer lehenga!), and she's even taken a break from work to focus on the festivities and their upcoming Europe honeymoon.
Both say being in the same industry helps them balance life and work as they step into this new chapter together.