Bonehead to skip Oasis reunion tour due to cancer treatment
Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, co-founder of Oasis, is taking a break from the band's big reunion tour after being diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year.
He finished the UK shows but will miss upcoming concerts in South Korea, Japan, and Australia as he focuses on treatment.
Arthurs hopes to rejoin Oasis for their South American dates starting November 2025.
Bonehead previously beat tonsil cancer in 2022
A key part of Oasis since day one, Bonehead played guitar until 1999 and later joined Liam Gallagher's Beady Eye and solo projects.
He previously beat tonsil cancer in 2022 after taking time off to recover.
His openness about his health has been praised for raising awareness around early cancer detection—something health groups appreciate.
The reunion tour marks Oasis's first gigs together since their 2009 split and celebrates their 30th anniversary, making his absence especially felt by longtime fans.