Bonehead to skip Oasis reunion tour due to cancer treatment

A key part of Oasis since day one, Bonehead played guitar until 1999 and later joined Liam Gallagher's Beady Eye and solo projects.

He previously beat tonsil cancer in 2022 after taking time off to recover.

His openness about his health has been praised for raising awareness around early cancer detection—something health groups appreciate.

The reunion tour marks Oasis's first gigs together since their 2009 split and celebrates their 30th anniversary, making his absence especially felt by longtime fans.