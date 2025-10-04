Karisma's ex-brother-in-law death: Why Mandira blamed Priya for separation
Industrialist Sunjay Kapur's sudden death during a polo match in June 2025 has led to public family tensions.
His sister, Mandira Kapur Smith, blamed his second wife Priya Sachdev Kapur for the end of his marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor, saying the whole family—including their late father—never supported Priya from the beginning.
Mandira on Sunjay's 1st marriage
Sunjay married Karisma in 2003; they had two kids, Samaira (born 2005) and Kiaan (2010).
Mandira shared that things changed after Kiaan's birth when Sunjay got close to Priya.
Despite family objections, he married Priya in 2017 and had a son, Azarias, in 2018.
Looking back, Mandira said she regretted not standing by Karisma during the tough separation, saying, "I feel bad because she was my best friend. I should have stood up for her." and "Lolo did not deserve that."
Sunjay's death and family disputes
Sunjay died at age 53 from cardiac arrest—police confirmed there was no foul play.
His loss has left both the business and polo communities shocked, while estate disputes continue within the family.