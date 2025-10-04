Karisma's ex-brother-in-law death: Why Mandira blamed Priya for separation

Mandira on Sunjay's 1st marriage

Sunjay married Karisma in 2003; they had two kids, Samaira (born 2005) and Kiaan (2010).

Mandira shared that things changed after Kiaan's birth when Sunjay got close to Priya.

Despite family objections, he married Priya in 2017 and had a son, Azarias, in 2018.

Looking back, Mandira said she regretted not standing by Karisma during the tough separation, saying, "I feel bad because she was my best friend. I should have stood up for her." and "Lolo did not deserve that."