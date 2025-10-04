Next Article
Akshay Kumar reveals daughter was harassed online while gaming
Entertainment
At the launch of Maharashtra Cyber Awareness Month 2025, Akshay Kumar shared that his daughter was harassed while gaming online, highlighting just how real digital threats are for young people today.
The campaign, launched with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, aims to help everyone spot and handle cyber dangers.
Kumar wants cyber safety classes in schools
Kumar called for mandatory cyber safety classes in secondary schools so students know how to protect themselves online.
CM Fadnavis stressed the importance of reporting cybercrimes quickly—comparing it to a medical emergency—and reminded everyone you can call hotlines 1930 or 1945 if you need help.
Actor Rani Mukerji attended the event.