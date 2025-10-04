'Reacher' season 4: Release date, plot, cast, filming status
Reacher is back for season 4, landing on Prime Video in summer 2026.
Filming began after the Neagley spin-off wrapped in June 2025 and should wrap by year's end.
This time, the story is pulled from Lee Child's novel Gone Tomorrow.
Plot focuses on a suspected suicide bomber in NYC
Jack Reacher gets tangled in a subway mystery after a suspected suicide bomber sparks a deeper conspiracy across New York City.
Expect classic Reacher—sharp instincts, solo moves, and plenty of tense moments as he unravels the truth.
New faces join the returning cast
Alan Ritchson returns as Reacher, joined by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette as Jacob Merrick, plus Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Robertson.
Early filming already features some intense fight scenes—so action fans have a lot to look forward to.
Where to watch 'Reacher' S04?
Season 4 streams exclusively on Prime Video, just like all previous seasons.