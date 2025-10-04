Eric Dane hospitalized after fall; discusses ALS diagnosis

Dane's wife and his campaign for more ALS research funding

Dane shared his disappointment about missing the Emmys, calling ALS "a nasty disease" and saying he missed seeing friends.

His wife Rebecca Gayheart described how tough things have been for their family and that they've leaned on therapy for support.

Despite all this, Dane is pushing for more ALS research funding—he's working with I AM ALS on a $1 billion campaign and says he wants nothing more than to see his daughters grow up.