Eric Dane hospitalized after fall; discusses ALS diagnosis
Entertainment
Eric Dane, best known from Grey's Anatomy, missed the 2025 Emmy Awards after being hospitalized for a fall, which he discussed in the context of his ALS diagnosis.
He was set to present with Jesse Williams but had to skip the event after needing stitches and hospital care.
Dane's wife and his campaign for more ALS research funding
Dane shared his disappointment about missing the Emmys, calling ALS "a nasty disease" and saying he missed seeing friends.
His wife Rebecca Gayheart described how tough things have been for their family and that they've leaned on therapy for support.
Despite all this, Dane is pushing for more ALS research funding—he's working with I AM ALS on a $1 billion campaign and says he wants nothing more than to see his daughters grow up.