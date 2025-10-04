Next Article
'World's 1st AI-directed movie' revealed by Andrea Iervolino
Entertainment
Andrea Iervolino, known for Ferrari and To the Bone, just revealed The Sweet Idleness—what he calls the world's first feature film directed by AI.
Set in a future where machines have freed nearly everyone from work, the release date has not been announced.
Even its teaser trailer is fully AI-generated.
The film's director is an AI named 'FellinAI'
The film's director is actually an AI named "FellinAI," with Iervolino guiding as the "human-in-the-loop."
While some in Hollywood worry about AI replacing human creativity—especially after controversies over digital actors—Iervolino says this project is meant as an alternative way to make movies, not a replacement for real people.
It's a bold step in the ongoing debate about how far AI should go in filmmaking.