Teddi Mellencamp reveals no detectable cancer after stage 4 diagnosis
Teddi Mellencamp, known from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, just shared that her latest scans show no detectable cancer—big news after her cancer progressed to stage 4 back in April.
She's not officially in remission yet, though; doctors say she'll need three years of clear scans before they can call it that.
She's still on immunotherapy
Teddi's still on immunotherapy and sometimes has to pause treatment to recover from tough side effects.
She's open about the ups and downs, sharing her experiences and emphasizing the importance of looking after her health.
Her journey through the disease
Her battle started with a stage 2 melanoma diagnosis in 2022.
By this April (2025), the cancer had spread to her brain and lungs—she went through 17 procedures and was told she had a 50/50 chance.
These latest results mark a huge step forward in what's been a challenging journey.