Teddi Mellencamp reveals no detectable cancer after stage 4 diagnosis Entertainment Oct 04, 2025

Teddi Mellencamp, known from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, just shared that her latest scans show no detectable cancer—big news after her cancer progressed to stage 4 back in April.

She's not officially in remission yet, though; doctors say she'll need three years of clear scans before they can call it that.