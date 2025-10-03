Next Article
Keith Urban performs 1st show since Nicole Kidman filed for divorce
Entertainment
Keith Urban hit the stage in Hershey, Pennsylvania for his first concert since Nicole Kidman filed for divorce after 19 years together.
The show was noticeably different—Urban performed without guitarist Maggie Baugh, who's been at the center of romance rumors with him.
Urban's setlist and other details
Urban tweaked the lyrics to You'll Think of Me and left out The Fighter, a song he wrote for Kidman.
Instead, he played a heartfelt slideshow during Heart Like a Hometown featuring photos of Kidman and their daughters.
Meanwhile, talk about Urban and Baugh continues online despite her father's statement that he believes the relationship is strictly professional.
Kidman was recently seen in Nashville with her sister.