Keith Urban performs 1st show since Nicole Kidman filed for divorce

Urban's setlist and other details

Urban tweaked the lyrics to You'll Think of Me and left out The Fighter, a song he wrote for Kidman.

Instead, he played a heartfelt slideshow during Heart Like a Hometown featuring photos of Kidman and their daughters.

Meanwhile, talk about Urban and Baugh continues online despite her father's statement that he believes the relationship is strictly professional.

Kidman was recently seen in Nashville with her sister.