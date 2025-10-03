'The Abandons': Gillian Anderson-Lena Headey's western drama release date set

Themes and story of the show

With Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey leading the cast (joined by Nick Robinson and Michael Greyeyes), The Abandons dives into themes like family loyalty, morality, betrayal, and survival.

Executive producer Chris Keyser sums it up: it's about two families forced together by circumstance who have to figure out if they can find common ground when everything seems set against them.

If you're into historical dramas with real heart—and a bit of grit—this one's worth adding to your watchlist.