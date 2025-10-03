'The Abandons': Gillian Anderson-Lena Headey's western drama release date set
Netflix's new Western drama, The Abandons, lands on December 4, 2025.
Set way back in 1854 Washington Territory, the show follows two matriarch-led families—one wealthy, one made up of orphans and outcasts—as their worlds collide through crime, secrets, and a bit of romance.
Expect plenty of tension as they face off against social divides and a place just beyond the reach of justice.
Themes and story of the show
With Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey leading the cast (joined by Nick Robinson and Michael Greyeyes), The Abandons dives into themes like family loyalty, morality, betrayal, and survival.
Executive producer Chris Keyser sums it up: it's about two families forced together by circumstance who have to figure out if they can find common ground when everything seems set against them.
If you're into historical dramas with real heart—and a bit of grit—this one's worth adding to your watchlist.