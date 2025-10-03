Next Article
Kriti Sanon shares fun BTS moments from 'Cocktail 2'
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon just finished filming the Sicily schedule of Cocktail 2 and shared some cool behind-the-scenes moments on social media.
The photos show her celebrating with director Homi Adajania and the crew, capturing the upbeat vibe from their wrap party.
More about 'Cocktail 2' and Kriti's upcoming projects
Cocktail 2 is the sequel to the popular 2012 film and brings together a fresh cast—Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.
Directed by Homi Adajania with a screenplay by Luv Ranjan, its release date is still under wraps.
If you're a fan of Kriti, she's also starring in Tere Ishq Mein (a Raanjhanaa spin-off) with Dhanush, hitting theaters November 28, 2025.