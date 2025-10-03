Kriti Sanon shares fun BTS moments from 'Cocktail 2'

More about 'Cocktail 2' and Kriti's upcoming projects

Cocktail 2 is the sequel to the popular 2012 film and brings together a fresh cast—Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Directed by Homi Adajania with a screenplay by Luv Ranjan, its release date is still under wraps.

If you're a fan of Kriti, she's also starring in Tere Ishq Mein (a Raanjhanaa spin-off) with Dhanush, hitting theaters November 28, 2025.