Karnataka HC pauses ₹200 multiplex ticket cap

Court's order in detail

If you're a movie buff in Karnataka, this means ticket prices can stay above ₹200 for now—but there's a twist.

Multiplexes have to track each sale (down to how you paid and when), submit monthly reports, and be ready to refund any extra if the price cap returns.

The court says it's all about balancing fairness for both moviegoers and theaters, keeping things transparent so no one gets shortchanged.