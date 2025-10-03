Karnataka HC pauses ₹200 multiplex ticket cap
The Karnataka High Court has hit pause on the ₹200 cap for multiplex movie tickets, at least until a final hearing in late November 2025.
This comes after cinema owners challenged the rule, saying it wasn't fair to them.
Meanwhile, the court wants multiplexes to keep comprehensive and auditable records of every ticket sold and come up with a refund plan—just in case the cap is brought back.
Court's order in detail
If you're a movie buff in Karnataka, this means ticket prices can stay above ₹200 for now—but there's a twist.
Multiplexes have to track each sale (down to how you paid and when), submit monthly reports, and be ready to refund any extra if the price cap returns.
The court says it's all about balancing fairness for both moviegoers and theaters, keeping things transparent so no one gets shortchanged.