Next Article
'Filming War 2 felt easy,' says Hrithik Roshan
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan shared that filming War 2 felt surprisingly easy for him, thanks to his strong connection with Kabir and director Ayan Mukerji's positive energy.
He admitted there were moments he wondered if things were going too smoothly, but appreciated the rare chance to just enjoy the process.
Meanwhile, here's more about 'War 2'
Directed by Mukerji, War 2 continues Kabir's story as he goes undercover in the Kali Cartel, with N. T. Rama Rao Jr. making his Hindi debut alongside Kiara Advani.
The movie features intense action across global locations like Davos and has already pulled in ₹364.35 crore worldwide—making it a major hit in 2025.