Neeraj Ghaywan clarifies: 'Homebound' family wasn't given just ₹10,000
Director Neeraj Ghaywan wants everyone to know: the family behind Homebound wasn't just given ₹10,000. That was a small personal gesture years ago, and he says they've actually received meaningful support and are happy with it.
Meanwhile, about 'Homebound'
Homebound is inspired by Amrit Kumar, a migrant worker who tragically died trying to get home during India's 2020 COVID-19 lockdown—a story first reported in The New York Times.
The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. It made waves at Cannes this year (2025) and is now India's official pick for the upcoming Oscars.
Ghaywan on why he took family's trust seriously
Ghaywan emphasized that he and his team took the family's trust seriously: "Neither I, nor the producers would ever reduce such a deeply personal story to such a pittance."
He called Amrit—and fellow worker Saiyub—the original heroes of Homebound.