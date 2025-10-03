Neeraj Ghaywan clarifies: 'Homebound' family wasn't given just ₹10,000

Meanwhile, about 'Homebound'

Homebound is inspired by Amrit Kumar, a migrant worker who tragically died trying to get home during India's 2020 COVID-19 lockdown—a story first reported in The New York Times.

The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. It made waves at Cannes this year (2025) and is now India's official pick for the upcoming Oscars.