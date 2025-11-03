'Kaal Trighori' teaser out: Horror film explores ancient myths, mysteries
The teaser for Kaal Trighori, a supernatural horror film dropping November 14, 2025, is out now.
Directed by Nitin Vaidya, it teases ancient myths and cosmic mysteries with visuals of a spooky mansion, voodoo doll, black cat, and shadowy basement.
The story follows three cursed nights triggered by a rare cosmic event that traps three souls in a vicious cycle.
Film inspired by rare cosmic event, Indian folklore
Kaal Trighori is inspired by a rare cosmic alignment that occurred in April 2022, as well as Indian folklore and a true incident.
The film explores how this phenomenon messes with one family's mind and blurs the line between myth and reality—echoed in its tagline: "Some myths are real."
Meet the cast and crew of the film
The movie features Arbaaz Khan, Rituparna Sengupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, Aditya Srivastava, Rajesh Sharma, and Mugdha Godse.
Produced by Navin Productions LLP., it promises an intriguing mix of mythology, suspense, and psychological twists.