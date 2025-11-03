Akshay returning to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise? Anees Bazmee shares update

Director's statement

Bazmee on potential Kumar-Aaryan face-off

Bazmee said, "The work on the story has not begun, but since we made BB2 and BB3, we must make BB4. Talks are on, but nothing concrete has happened yet." He added, "Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba has created a strong image. Toh Kartik toh hona hi chahiye." When asked about Kumar's possible return, he said it was a "fantastic idea." "Beech mein Bhushan Kumar aur meri baat hui thi, and we discussed if we could make it happen."