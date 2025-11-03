Akshay returning to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise? Anees Bazmee shares update
The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has prompted director Anees Bazmee to consider a fourth installment in the popular horror-comedy franchise. In a recent interview with ETimes, he spoke about the possibility of original lead Akshay Kumar joining Kartik Aaryan for the next film. The idea of a face-off between the two actors has Bazmee excited.
Bazmee said, "The work on the story has not begun, but since we made BB2 and BB3, we must make BB4. Talks are on, but nothing concrete has happened yet." He added, "Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba has created a strong image. Toh Kartik toh hona hi chahiye." When asked about Kumar's possible return, he said it was a "fantastic idea." "Beech mein Bhushan Kumar aur meri baat hui thi, and we discussed if we could make it happen."
Franchise started in 2007 with Priyadarshan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'
Bazmee further elaborated, saying, "Akshay in that orange attire and Kartik in that black one pitted against each other would be really good." The Bhool Bhulaiyaa series started in 2007 with Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, featuring Kumar and Vidya Balan. It was then revived with Bazmee's 2022 film, starring Aaryan as Rooh Baba, and the third part was released in 2024. The franchise has been a mix of humor and horror elements since its inception.