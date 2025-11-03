Mammootty wins Best Actor at Kerala State Film Awards 2024

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards just dropped in Thrissur, spotlighting the best of Malayalam cinema. Mammootty grabbed Best Actor for Bramayugam, while Manjummel Boys took home Best Film and its director Chidambaram S Poduval was named Best Director. The awards were announced by Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian.

Other major winners of the night Manjummel Boys didn't stop at Best Film—it also won for Cinematography.

Shamla Hamza was recognized as Best Actress for Feminichi Fathima, which also earned Best Second Film and helped Fasil Muhammed snag Best Debut Director.

Here are the special jury awards Lijomol Jose got a nod as Best Female Character Artist (Nadanna Sambhavam), while Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys) and Sidharth Bharathan (Bramayugam) shared the male equivalent.

Special Jury Awards went to Tovino Thomas (ARM) and Asif Ali (Kishkindha Kaandam).

Premalu scored as the year's most popular film.