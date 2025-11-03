Fans demand 'Chak De!' sequel after India's historic WC victory

As the Indian women's cricket team clinched its maiden ICC Women's World Cup title, social media was abuzz with praise for head coach Amol Muzumdar. Several fans drew parallels between his journey and Shah Rukh Khan 's Chak De! India character, Kabir Khan. The comparisons stem from Muzumdar's remarkable story: a prolific domestic cricketer who never played for India despite scoring over 11,000 first-class runs at an average of over 48. Now, fans want a sequel, with Muzumdar's story in focus.

Social media reaction Social media users draw parallels between Muzumdar, Kabir Social media users were quick to draw parallels between Muzumdar's journey and that of Kabir. X user @theskindoctor13 wrote in a now-viral post, "Here is the perfect script for a Chak De India sequel: Amol Muzumdar, one of the most prolific batters in Indian domestic cricket, never played for India." "In 2023, he became head coach of the women's team and led them to their first-ever World Cup title."

Twitter Post A fan posted an emotional note on X I get a lump in my throat every time I watch a choked-up Kabir Khan standing awestruck while Tiranga being hoisted in final triumph.

I wondered if such sporting-moment could ever be recreated in real life? Well, we saw it yesterday, our ladies did it !

. pic.twitter.com/E10lPoPlL4 — Bruce Wayne (@JaiHe) November 3, 2025

Sumit Purohit's opinion 'Every element of great film...in this winning campaign': Bollywood writer Writer Sumit Purohit, known for Scam 1992 and Inside Edge, wrote on X, "This is also the story of Amol Muzumdar, one of the finest domestic players, once compared to Tendulkar but who never played for India." "Now, as a coach, he wins a World Cup with the women's team. Every element of a great film is in this winning campaign." Several fans also noted how the victory came on SRK's birthday on November 2, calling it "destiny."

Twitter Post Here's another tweet Reel vs Real

2007: SRK played the character "Coach Kabir Khan" -coaching the Indian women's national hockey team



2025: Amol Mazumdar Indian women's cricket team coach- Won the title of #WomensWorldCup2025

Yes India is the World Champion and he also deserve the credit. #CWC25pic.twitter.com/Lcco3arz9c — Pragnya Prasad (@pragnyaprasad) November 3, 2025

Twitter Post Netflix also joined the conversation Harmanpreet Kaur from India

Smriti Mandhana from India

Pratika Rawal from India

Shafali Verma from India

Harleen Deol from India

Deepti Sharma from India

Jemimah Rodrigues from India

Renuka Singh Thakur from India

Arundhati Reddy from India

Richa Ghosh from India

Kranti Gaud… — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 2, 2025

Coaching approach How Muzumdar's calmness helped the Indian team Appointed in October 2023, Muzumdar took over a dressing room riddled with uncertainty, and his methodical approach was instrumental in restoring trust. Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur recently highlighted how his stirring speech following the defeat to England became a pivotal moment for the team. Meanwhile, Muzumdar said after the final, "We did not look at those losses as losses...we just thought there were some hiccups." "I'm speechless. Absolutely proud. They deserve every bit of this moment," he said.

Player spotlight Special praise for Shafali Verma Muzumdar added, "That (fitness and fielding) was something we talked about a lot in the dressing room." "The energy in the field today showed how much they've grown. I couldn't have asked for more." He showered special praise for Shafali Verma, who was a last-minute replacement due to injury and played a match-winning knock in the final. He described her performance as "magical."