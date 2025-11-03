Next Article
India win their 1st ICC Women's World Cup title
Entertainment
India's women's cricket team just made history, taking home their first ICC Women's World Cup trophy after beating South Africa by 52 runs.
This win is a huge moment for women's sports in India and has fans across the country celebrating.
A look at the match summary
Shafali Verma smashed 87 runs at the top, while Deepti Sharma delivered an all-round masterclass—scoring 58 and grabbing five wickets.
Even though South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt hit a century, her teammates couldn't chase down India's big total of 298.
A new era for Indian women's cricket
This victory isn't just about a trophy—it's inspiring young players everywhere.
Social media is buzzing with congratulations from Bollywood stars and fans alike.
It feels like a new era for women's cricket in India.