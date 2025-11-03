Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' release date announced
Rashmika Mandanna is now shooting Mysaa, an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of tribal lands.
Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa shows Rashmika in a fierce new avatar, exuding raw intensity and focus.
The first-look motion poster dropped on Diwali, giving fans a glimpse of her powerful role.
Film to hit theaters on January 10
Mysaa hits theaters across India, releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
This film marks Rashmika's first collaboration with director Pulle and Unformula Films.
Other films in Rashmika's lineup
For now, Mysaa is only headed to theaters—no digital or streaming release has been announced yet.
If you're keeping track of Rashmika's projects: The Girlfriend lands November 7, 2025 and Cocktail 2 (with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon).