Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' release date announced Entertainment Nov 03, 2025

Rashmika Mandanna is now shooting Mysaa, an emotional action thriller set against the backdrop of tribal lands.

Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa shows Rashmika in a fierce new avatar, exuding raw intensity and focus.

The first-look motion poster dropped on Diwali, giving fans a glimpse of her powerful role.