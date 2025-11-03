Gangai Amaran's viral video sparks criticism online
Veteran Tamil composer Gangai Amaran is facing heat online after a video from a recent memorial event for lyricist Vaali went viral.
In the clip, Amaran invites a fan to speak but then scolds him—"Is this how you stand behind when someone is talking?"
The visibly embarrassed fan quietly left, sparking criticism from netizens who felt the moment was disrespectful and out of character for Amaran.
Netizens call for more empathy from public figures
Many online felt let down, saying the incident clashed with Amaran's usually friendly image.
The fan's awkward exit during such a respectful occasion only added to people's frustration, with some calling for more empathy from public figures.
Amaran's reputation under scrutiny
Amaran, known for directing hits like Karakatakkaran and as Ilaiyaraaja's younger brother, has long been respected in Tamil cinema.
Ironically, the same day as the controversy, he launched his first lead role in Lenin Pandiyan—but now finds his reputation under scrutiny among fans and on social media.