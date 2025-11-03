Gangai Amaran's viral video sparks criticism online Entertainment Nov 03, 2025

Veteran Tamil composer Gangai Amaran is facing heat online after a video from a recent memorial event for lyricist Vaali went viral.

In the clip, Amaran invites a fan to speak but then scolds him—"Is this how you stand behind when someone is talking?"

The visibly embarrassed fan quietly left, sparking criticism from netizens who felt the moment was disrespectful and out of character for Amaran.