Next Article
Manav Kaul's 'Baramulla' trailer out; film lands on Netflix soon
Entertainment
Get ready for "Baramulla," a supernatural thriller starring Manav Kaul as DSP Ridwaan Shafi Sayyid, landing on Netflix November 7.
Set in Kashmir's Baramulla valley, the film follows his search for missing children during tense times, mixing mystery with supernatural myths.
Where to watch 'Baramulla'
"Baramulla" streams on Netflix.
Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar (the team behind "Dhoom Dhaam"), the cast also includes Bhasha Sumbli, Arista Mehta, and Rohaan Singh.
More about the film
The movie treats Kashmir almost like a character itself, with haunting events unfolding as Ridwaan moves his family into their new home.
Shot in just 23 days under tough conditions, it's set to blend horror, drama, and myth in a fresh way.