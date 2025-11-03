Next Article
'Robin Hood' series on Prime Video: What to know
Entertainment
Robin Hood is back—this time with Jack Patten and Lauren McQueen leading the way.
The first two episodes just landed on Prime Video with an MGM+ subscription, and new ones will roll out each week until December 28, 2025.
If you're into classic legends with a fresh twist, this might be worth a look.
Plot, cast, and reviews
Patten plays Rob, a Saxon outlaw teaming up with McQueen's Marian, a Norman noblewoman—together they take on injustice after the Norman conquest.
The cast also features Sean Bean and Connie Nielsen.
Early reviews are mixed (IMDb 6.0 so far), but if you like epic retellings or ensemble casts, it could be your next binge.