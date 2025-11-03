OTT: Tamil comedy 'Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu' streaming on this platform
"Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu," a Tamil comedy drama directed by Naveedh S Fareedh, is now streaming on Aha Tamil.
The story follows Raja (Nishanth Russo), a wealthy guy who breaks up with his girlfriend Priya because of his insecurities, only to get caught up in family plans for an arranged marriage with Shruti, a modern, social media-obsessed woman.
Story of modern love and self-acceptance
The film explores how Raja juggles his feelings for Priya and the pressure to fit into society's expectations, offering a relatable take on self-acceptance and making your own choices in love.
With standout roles from Nishanth Russo, Shalini A, and Varshini Venkat—and supported by Robo Shankar and Pugazh—and an impressive IMDb rating of 9/10—the movie has already won over audiences since its August 29 release.
If you're into heartfelt comedy dramas with a modern twist, it's ready to stream (with subscription) now.