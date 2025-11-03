OTT: Tamil comedy 'Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu' streaming on this platform

Story of modern love and self-acceptance

The film explores how Raja juggles his feelings for Priya and the pressure to fit into society's expectations, offering a relatable take on self-acceptance and making your own choices in love.

With standout roles from Nishanth Russo, Shalini A, and Varshini Venkat—and supported by Robo Shankar and Pugazh—and an impressive IMDb rating of 9/10—the movie has already won over audiences since its August 29 release.

If you're into heartfelt comedy dramas with a modern twist, it's ready to stream (with subscription) now.