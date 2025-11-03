Meet Xania Monet, the AI artist taking over Billboard charts

Artificial Intelligence is actively making its way into every industry, including music. The latest example is an AI singer named Xania Monet, who has become "the first known AI artist to earn enough radio airplay to debut on a Billboard radio chart." Monet has already appeared on several Billboard charts since her debut in the summer of 2025. Recently, record label company Hallwood Media signed her to a $3M deal.

Career progression Monet's songs have been a resounding success Per Billboard, "She debuted at No. 30 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart (dated Nov. 11), topped R&B Digital Song Sales (with How Was I Supposed to Know?" on Sept. 20) and debuted on Emerging Artists (reaching No. 18)." Five of her songs generated $52,000 in just over two months, per a recent estimate by Billboard. Despite concerns about AI performers, Monet's popularity suggests that consumers are open to this new form of entertainment.

Artistic identity Monet was created by poet Telisha Nikki Jones Monet was created by poet Telisha Nikki Jones from Mississippi, who writes the lyrics for her songs. The AI singer's Apple Music profile describes her as "an AI figure presented as a contemporary R&B vocalist in the highly expressive, church-bred, down-to-earth vein of Keyshia Cole, K Michelle and Muni Long." She has 150K followers on Instagram. Her other popular songs include The Price of Peace and Let Go, Let God.

Industry perspective 'AI doesn't replace the artist,' says her manager Romel Murphy, Monet's manager, defended the use of AI in music. He told CNN that their goal is not to replace human artists or songwriters. "AI doesn't replace the artist. That's not our goal at all. It doesn't diminish the creativity and doesn't take away from the human experience," he said. Murphy compared Monet's music to that of late artists Michael Jackson and Prince, whose catalogs continue to be enjoyed by new generations despite their deaths.