Alia's 'Alpha' avoids clash with 'Ikkis,' pushed to April 2026
Yash Raj Films has announced a new release date for its upcoming action entertainer Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The film will now be released on April 17, 2026, instead of its earlier scheduled date of December 25, 2025. The decision was made to give the VFX team more time to create a visually stunning cinematic experience. Alpha has now avoided a box-office clash with Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, set for December 25.
Here's what YRF said
A YRF spokesperson said, "Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present it in its most cinematic self. We have realized that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed." "We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026."
'Alpha' to see Bhatt, Sharvari in action
Alpha stars Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in supporting roles. A trade source revealed that the film's VFX work is taking longer than expected, but the team wants to make sure it meets the highest standards. The film, part of the YRF Spy Universe, is being hailed as India's first female-led action film.