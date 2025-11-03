Alia's 'Alpha' avoids clash with 'Ikkis,' pushed to April 2026

Quality assurance

Here's what YRF said

A YRF spokesperson said, "Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present it in its most cinematic self. We have realized that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed." "We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026."