Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's 'Alpha' gets new release date
Alpha, the much-anticipated film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has shifted its release to April 17, 2026—about three and a half months later than planned.
The move gives the team extra time to polish up the visual effects. As a Yash Raj Films spokesperson shared, they're aiming for a truly stunning on-screen experience.
'Alpha' will now hit theaters on April 17, 2026
Alongside Bhatt and Sharvari, Alpha features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.
Expect some intense action sequences, including a major showdown between Bhatt, Sharvari, and Deol.
The new date also means Alpha avoids clashing with Ikkis at the box office next December.