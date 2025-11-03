Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's 'Alpha' gets new release date Entertainment Nov 03, 2025

Alpha, the much-anticipated film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has shifted its release to April 17, 2026—about three and a half months later than planned.

The move gives the team extra time to polish up the visual effects. As a Yash Raj Films spokesperson shared, they're aiming for a truly stunning on-screen experience.