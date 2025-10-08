Ismail Darbar gets candid about feud with 'egoistic' Bhansali

Music composer Ismail Darbar recently got candid about his rift with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali . In a recent interview, he called the director "egoistic" and said he would not work with him again, even if offered a whopping ₹100cr. The two have earlier collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas.

Fallout details How did the feud start? The rift between the two is said to have begun after a media article described Darbar's music as the "backbone" of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. While the report acknowledged the star cast, it highlighted the music as the film's strongest element. Bhansali reportedly assumed that Darbar had orchestrated the story, which ultimately led to their fallout.

Darbar's statement This is what Darbar said about Bhansali Darbar said he responded to Bhansali's allegations, "I said, 'Look, if I have to break the news, I won't be scared of you; I'll say it outright that yes, I said it...'" "After that he said, 'Alright let it go.' After that I understood that let it go really meant that sooner or later he would put me in a position where I would leave Heeramandi myself." "I left before that could happen."

Ego clash 'I was the backbone in...' When asked if Bhansali called him to sort out the differences, Darbar revealed, "Why would he?" "He understood - when the backbone is Ismail Darbar: I was the backbone in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam... I was the backbone in Devdas too." "I'm not the one saying this - his PR said it, it was on the front pages." "So I had seen his ego. Fear had crept in that I work so hard and he takes the credit."