Nayanthara gets a bomb threat after Vijay, Trisha

Tamil actor Nayanthara 's residence in Alwarpet's Venus Colony has reportedly been targeted by a fake bomb threat. The incident comes days after similar threats were issued to the residences of actors Vijay and Trisha , as well as comedian S Ve Shekhar. An email warning of an explosive device at Nayanthara's home was sent to the Director General of Police (DGP) office in Chennai.

Investigation underway The threat was a hoax Upon receiving the threat, Teynampet police immediately swung into action and conducted a thorough search of Nayanthara's residence. However, their investigation revealed that the bomb threat was a hoax. Currently, her Venus Colony home remains locked as she is out of the state for filming. Only security personnel are stationed at her residence for safety purposes. Nayanthara's Venus Colony home is a sprawling 7,000-square-foot bungalow that doubles as a studio.

City-wide scare Similar threats were issued to other celebrities last week Last week, multiple bomb threats sent the Chennai police into a frenzy as miscreants mentioned at least 10 locations. In addition to the homes of Vijay, Trisha, and Shekhar, other targeted residences included that of Governor RN Ravi. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams were immediately deployed for extensive searches, but no explosives were found.