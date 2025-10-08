Delhi HC summons Netflix-Red Chillies in 'Bads of Bollywood' case

The Delhi High Court has summoned Red Chillies Entertainment , Netflix , Google, X Corp, and Meta in connection with a defamation suit filed by Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede. The suit seeks an injunction and takedown of scenes that allegedly portray him negatively in the Aryan Khan-directed show available on Netflix, The Ba***ds of Bollywood . Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav has asked the defendants to respond to the suit within seven days. The next hearing is set for October 30.

Legal action Wankhede seeks damages of ₹2cr Wankhede, who was the Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2021, has sought damages of ₹2 crore from Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, X Corp, Google, and Meta. The suit alleges that a scene in the web series features a character resembling him and "targets and ridicules" him. He has also sought an injunction to restrain further defamatory statements against him.

Allegations Claims portrayal in series is 'malicious' Wankhede has claimed that his portrayal in the series is "false, malicious and defamatory." His lawsuit states, "The Defendant No. 1 has purposefully and intentionally crafted a character in defamatory content with the sole intent to connect with the plaintiff, making the character's actions, speech and traits strikingly similar to those of the plaintiff."

Misrepresentation claims Allegation of undermining public confidence in law enforcement institutions Wankhede also alleges that The Ba***ds of Bollywood misrepresents anti-drug agencies, harming public trust in law enforcement. He alleged that the series was deliberately conceived and executed to tarnish his reputation, especially given that his case involving Aryan Khan is currently pending before the Bombay High Court and Special NDPS Court in Mumbai.