'The Bads of Bollywood' success 'deeply emotional' for Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan 's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood , has taken the internet by storm. The series quickly reached the top of Netflix India's Top 10 and continues to rank among the Top 5 Non-English TV shows on Netflix worldwide. Speaking about its success, Khan said he was touched to see how his work has brought happiness to people.

Director's statement 'Now to see my work's impact is deeply emotional' Khan said in a statement, "Whenever things got difficult, I'd hear Jaraj's voice in my head, 'Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein bohot farak hota hai.'" He joked, "At first, I thought it was motivation, but soon realized it was just lack of sleep and fatigue." "Still that vision kept me going and now to see the happiness my work has brought people is deeply emotional for me..." "What began as my story now truly belongs to the audience."

Global success 'Jaraj would humbly say...ab pehchana?': Khan Khan added, "The love from around the world has been incredible with the show trending across countries and filling timelines with reels memes and fan theories." "It's only because of Netflix that this story could reach homes across the globe." The director quotes an iconic line from the show, "As Jaraj would humbly say... Ab pehchana?"

Social media frenzy Series sparked a meme fest, got international billboards Since its launch, The Ba***ds of Bollywood has sparked a meme fest on social media. Fans are recreating scenes from the show and sharing enthusiastic reviews. Bobby Deol's 1997 song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela has reportedly resurged, gaining over five million new views following the show's release. The series also had a media blitz with posters being seen across Times Square in New York and train stops across London.