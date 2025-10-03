'The Raja Saab': Prabhas fights ghosts, crocodiles in new trailer

No OTT deal yet for 'The Raja Saab'

Despite its massive ₹400 crore budget, "The Raja Saab" hasn't landed an OTT deal yet. The trailer release is a move to get streaming platforms interested since the horror-comedy vibe is a bit different from usual big releases.

Directed by Maruthi, filming is almost wrapped up except for one romantic song set to shoot in December.

The release was pushed from December 2025 to January 2026 due to production delays and scheduling.