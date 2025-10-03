'The Raja Saab': Prabhas fights ghosts, crocodiles in new trailer
Prabhas is switching things up in "The Raja Saab," and the new trailer just dropped!
This time, he's not just fighting villains—he's taking on ghosts (and even a crocodile) in a haunted mansion, while Wahab's character turns to Goddess Durga for help.
The film mixes scares with laughs and features music by Thaman S.
It hits theaters January 9, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, and January 10 in Tamil.
No OTT deal yet for 'The Raja Saab'
Despite its massive ₹400 crore budget, "The Raja Saab" hasn't landed an OTT deal yet. The trailer release is a move to get streaming platforms interested since the horror-comedy vibe is a bit different from usual big releases.
Directed by Maruthi, filming is almost wrapped up except for one romantic song set to shoot in December.
The release was pushed from December 2025 to January 2026 due to production delays and scheduling.