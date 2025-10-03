NewsBytes recommends: 'Bhagwat Chapter One'--trailer promises a gripping crime thriller
The trailer for 'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas' just dropped, teasing a gritty crime mystery set to stream on ZEE5 from October 17, 2025.
Arshad Warsi stars as Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, who's pulled into a chilling murder investigation in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh.
Jitendra Kumar shows up as Sameer—a character who seems simple at first but clearly has more going on beneath the surface.
What to expect from the film
Directed by Akshay Shere and produced by Jio Studios, Baweja Studios, and Dog 'n' Bone Pictures, this film isn't your basic whodunit. It digs into big questions about right and wrong, with Warsi's character facing tough personal choices.
Plus, it's cool to see Kumar swap his usual comedy for a more intense and unpredictable role—definitely adds an extra twist to the story.