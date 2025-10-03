NewsBytes recommends: 'Bhagwat Chapter One'--trailer promises a gripping crime thriller Entertainment Oct 03, 2025

The trailer for 'Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas' just dropped, teasing a gritty crime mystery set to stream on ZEE5 from October 17, 2025.

Arshad Warsi stars as Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, who's pulled into a chilling murder investigation in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh.

Jitendra Kumar shows up as Sameer—a character who seems simple at first but clearly has more going on beneath the surface.